CONSERVATIVE VALUES
Herschel Walker Staffer: Matt Schlapp ‘Groped’ My Crotch
The Lede
A staffer for Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign has alleged to The Daily Beast that longtime Republican activist Matt Schlapp made “sustained and unwanted and unsolicited” sexual contact with him while the staffer was driving Schlapp back from an Atlanta bar this October.
Key Details
- The staffer said the incident occurred the night of Oct. 19, when Schlapp “groped” and “fondled” his crotch in his car against his will after buying him drinks.
- Schlapp, the staffer recalled, said he had wanted to spend the evening discussing the staffer’s professional future. “It was a public space, and I was thinking that he got the hint,” he said. “But it escalated.”
- In a statement, Schlapp's attorney called the allegations an “attack” and said Schlapp “denies any improper behavior."