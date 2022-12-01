Popular
The Daily Beast
Herschel Walker Ex Comes Forward: He Attacked Me in a Rage
EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Parsa says she endured cheating, lying, violence, and multiple personalities during her romance with the gridiron great.
The Lede

A former longtime girlfriend of Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has come forward to detail a violent episode with the football star, who she believes is “unstable” and has “little to no control” over his mental state when he is not in treatment.

Key Details

  • The woman, Dallas resident Cheryl Parsa, described an intimate and tumultuous five-year relationship with Walker in the 2000s.
  • “He’s a pathological liar. Absolutely. But it’s more than that,” Parsa, who last had regular contact with Walker in 2019, told The Daily Beast.
  • Parsa provided a detailed account of a 2005 incident that turned violent after she caught Walker with another woman at his Dallas condo.
