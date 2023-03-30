BOOTS DOWN
Gwyneth Paltrow Isn’t Dressing for Court—She’s Dressing for Gwyneth Paltrow
The Lede
Ask an ordinary civilian what she might wear if she had to go to court, and an understandable response might be that she hopes she’ll never have to find out. If such a situation arose, she’d probably dress to fly under the radar. Gwyneth Paltrow, currently in the midst of a ski accident collision trial versus plaintiff Terry Sanderson, is no ordinary civilian.
Key Details
- The Goop founder, Oscar winner and divisive lifestyle influencer has testified in her own defense, conspicuously swigging from a bottle of $35-a-case spring water in a drab Park City courtroom over the past week.
- She’s done so dressed in a series of profoundly tasteful, conservatively-un-conservative ensembles compiled from her own label, The Row, Celine, Prada and other upscale brands.
- At first glance, these are under-the-radar looks. But Paltrow is dressing to be noticed, but only by the right people.