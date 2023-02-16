STRIPPED DOWN
‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Is One of TV’s Biggest Breakouts. And He’s Not Wearing Any Pants.
The Lede
Asher Grodman’s experience with "Ghosts" over these last two years would have been a wild ride even if he had been fully clothed while on it; this wardrobe curiosity makes it all the more fun.
Key Details
- “Usually, 99 of the 100 people who get big breaks have pants on when they do it,” Grodman tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed.
- "Ghosts" has been a vital part of what would have been considered an industry apparition itself just a few years ago: a surprising number of new network comedy hits that have been garnering buzz with critics and/or audiences.
- “I’ve been doing this for like 20 years before Ghosts came along,” Grodman says, “and those are 20 years of, basically, unemployment.”