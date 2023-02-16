Popular
STRIPPED DOWN

‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Is One of TV’s Biggest Breakouts. And He’s Not Wearing Any Pants.
Sometimes you work 20 years to land a role on a huge hit show that’s as perfect for you as Asher Grodman’s is on “Ghosts.”
· 353 reads

The Lede

Asher Grodman’s experience with "Ghosts" over these last two years would have been a wild ride even if he had been fully clothed while on it; this wardrobe curiosity makes it all the more fun.

Key Details

  • “Usually, 99 of the 100 people who get big breaks have pants on when they do it,” Grodman tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed.
  • "Ghosts" has been a vital part of what would have been considered an industry apparition itself just a few years ago: a surprising number of new network comedy hits that have been garnering buzz with critics and/or audiences.
  • “I’ve been doing this for like 20 years before Ghosts came along,” Grodman says, “and those are 20 years of, basically, unemployment.”
