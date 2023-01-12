ROSE BY ANY OTHER WORD
Flower Frozen in Amber for 33 Million Years Gets a New Name
The Lede
Since its classification in 1872, scientists have bestowed a special record to a flower that has been frozen in time for more than 33 million years. And now, after all that time, researchers must come to grips with a bombshell revelation: the flower has been masquerading as the wrong species.
Key Details
- It takes a great deal of luck for an organism to die in the right place, time, and climate to be preserved in amber, and even more to survive that preservation into the present day.
- A recent re-analysis by German researchers reveals that the flower, nearly three times larger than those typically preserved in the fossil record, is the earliest-known member of the sweetleaf family—and not the tea family, as was originally presumed.