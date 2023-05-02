‘F*CK YOU, F*CK YOU, F*CK YOU’
F-Bombs, Sucker Punches, Wife Taunts: This Alabama Town Is Having a Meltdown
The Lede
An Alabama town has reached a boiling point amid wild incidents involving city leaders exchanging blows, accusations of vile bigotry, verbal harassment, expletive-laced tirades and at least one alleged threat by the mayor to service a local official’s wife with his “twelve-inch” genitalia.
Key Details
- Things finally came to a head when Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major was suspended last week for what Mayor Wayman Newton said amounted to insubordination.
- “I think the mayor is spiraling out of control,” Major told AL.com. “I think the mayor is in crisis. He’s lashing out at everybody he thinks isn’t on his side.”
- Newton, a conservative Republican who has railed against everything from aid to Ukraine to COVID vaccines, was elected mayor of the Birmingham exurb of around 6,000 residents in 2020.