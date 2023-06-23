Popular
Expert Who Begged Off a Titanic Sub Mission Saw an Implosion Coming
“It wouldn’t take much of a failure to cause an implosion, and it would have been instantaneous,” Robert Mester told The Daily Beast.
When OceanGate Inc. offered Robert Mester, a deepwater salvage master and former Marine, a voyage aboard the Antipodes, a predecessor to the Titan, the privately operated five-person submersible that imploded while descending to the wreckage of the Titanic, he politely begged off the expedition.

  • “They were using off-the-shelf hardware from Radio Shack to operate inside, and quite frankly we’re talking about an environment that requires robust equipment that has certifications and qualifications that are established by different agencies,” said Mester.
  • “None of the equipment that I saw inside the submersible was up to that [level], so I just chose not to go.”
  • Mester said he had later boarded the Titan while it was on dry land, but, as before, decided against an actual dive.
