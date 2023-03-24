CATCH-UP GUIDE
Everything You Need To Remember Leading Into ‘Succession’ Season Four
The Lede
It’s been a long year and a half without "Succession." Too bad the series is ending, and we’ll have to go the rest of our lives without any of the Roys in the picture. Alas, the show must go on. But what, exactly, is going on? It can be hard to remember.
Key Details
- The most recent season of "Succession" premiered in late 2021. Though the show is fun to rewatch, it’s quite the time-sucker, with episodes coming in at around an hour.
- Not to worry. We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the season four premiere, here’s everything you’ll need to remember about the Roys and their twisty Waystar Royco saga.