Kevin Hechtkopf
Elizabeth Olsen vs. Jessica Biel: Who’s the Better Candy Montgomery?
Both women have played the infamous small-town ax murderer, just one year apart. But now that “Love & Death” is here, the better of the two is shockingly obvious.
The Lede

After some deep consideration, and an examination of the material before us, I have come to one firm conclusion: Jessica Biel is the better Candy Montgomery, by miles.

Key Details

  • You may find this strange. Jessica Biel has shooters in these streets? Trust me, I never expected this either.
  • I certainly do not come anywhere close to agreeing with her anti-vax-adjacent lobbying, that’s for sure. But after watching her Emmy-nominated role in the first season of USA Network’s "The Sinner," I became a true Biel-zebub.
  • Biel is Hollywood’s secret weapon; an unassuming, quiet talent, who does fantastic work with a meaty role (when she’s allowed to have one!).
