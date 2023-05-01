TRICK OR TREAT?
Elizabeth Olsen vs. Jessica Biel: Who’s the Better Candy Montgomery?
The Lede
After some deep consideration, and an examination of the material before us, I have come to one firm conclusion: Jessica Biel is the better Candy Montgomery, by miles.
Key Details
- You may find this strange. Jessica Biel has shooters in these streets? Trust me, I never expected this either.
- I certainly do not come anywhere close to agreeing with her anti-vax-adjacent lobbying, that’s for sure. But after watching her Emmy-nominated role in the first season of USA Network’s "The Sinner," I became a true Biel-zebub.
- Biel is Hollywood’s secret weapon; an unassuming, quiet talent, who does fantastic work with a meaty role (when she’s allowed to have one!).