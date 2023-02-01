ALMOST FAMOUS
Eliza Bleu’s Own Friends Aren’t Buying Her Trafficking Story
The Lede
With striking lilac hair and a pugnacious attitude, the anti-sex trafficking activist known as Eliza Bleu has broken into some of the top tiers of right-wing media in just a few years, growing her audience through interviews with popular figures like Ben Shapiro, Tim Pool, and Dr. Drew Pinsky. But in late 2022, Bleu found an even more powerful ally: new Twitter owner Elon Musk.
Key Details
- Bleu, who refers to herself as “a survivor of human trafficking,” has lent the Musk an unusual form of credibility.
- But questions about Bleu’s background have emerged. Her critics have seized on contradictory videos and interviews—and her frequent use of different names online—to suggest Bleu isn’t who she claims to be.
- Now two former friends of Bleu tell The Daily Beast that, at best, Bleu is exaggerating her experiences for attention.
- Read the full story at the link above.