Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

ALMOST FAMOUS

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Eliza Bleu’s Own Friends Aren’t Buying Her Trafficking Story
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk’s favorite anti-trafficking advocate has set off a war in right-wing circles after Twitter banned some of her critics—and her own friends are poking holes in her story.
· 343 reads

The Lede

With striking lilac hair and a pugnacious attitude, the anti-sex trafficking activist known as Eliza Bleu has broken into some of the top tiers of right-wing media in just a few years, growing her audience through interviews with popular figures like Ben Shapiro, Tim Pool, and Dr. Drew Pinsky. But in late 2022, Bleu found an even more powerful ally: new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Key Details

  • Bleu, who refers to herself as “a survivor of human trafficking,” has lent the Musk an unusual form of credibility.
  • But questions about Bleu’s background have emerged. Her critics have seized on contradictory videos and interviews—and her frequent use of different names online—to suggest Bleu isn’t who she claims to be.
  • Now two former friends of Bleu tell The Daily Beast that, at best, Bleu is exaggerating her experiences for attention.
  • Read the full story at the link above.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories