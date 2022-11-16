Popular
Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era
The Fox mogul is newly divorced (from both his ex-wife and from Trump) and hell-bent on regaining control of his media empire—and American politics.
Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul.

  • At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire.
  • This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top.
  • It is hard to find anyone who thinks the merger makes any sense in business terms, but “this is a move to centralize things around him in the U.S.”
