OPINION
Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era
The Lede
Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul.
Key Details
- At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire.
- This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top.
- It is hard to find anyone who thinks the merger makes any sense in business terms, but “this is a move to centralize things around him in the U.S.”