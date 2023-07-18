HELL YEAH
'Doom' Guy John Romero Is the Literal Opposite of His Brutal Creation
The Lede
John Romero was the first rock star of video games: a long-haired, high-tech artist who repeatedly revolutionized the industry with his innovative triumphs, including the Nazi-slaughtering "Wolfenstein 3D" and medieval-themed "Quake." It was 1993's "Doom," however, that forever cemented his legacy as a PC gaming legend.
Key Details
- With "Doom," Romero ushered in the age of first-person shooters, defined by fast, brutal violence and chaotic, kill-or-be-killed multiplayer death matches.
- "Doom" transformed interactive entertainment forever, and even today, it remains one of the most popular titles in gaming history.
- In advance of his autobiography’s debut, Romero spoke with The Daily Beast about "Doom's" longevity, his fondness for metal and his upcoming return to the genre he pioneered. Click the link above to read the interview.