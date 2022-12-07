ONE MEMORABLE ROAD TRIP
Detective Who Hid Casey Anthony for Two Weeks Tells All
The Lede
After countless news articles, books, and the currently-streaming docuseries Where the Truth Lies, one abiding mystery about accused child killer Casey Anthony remains: her whereabouts in the two weeks after the sensational not guilty verdict in 2011. The Daily Beast can now report that she was in a car with a retired NYPD detective, Jerry Lyons.
Key Details
- The defense team gave Lyons urgent instructions. “'You gotta get her out of here'... They’re afraid that somebody’s gonna come out there.”
- He drove as fast as he could without being stopped for speeding, which could have alerted the whole world to where she was.
- “I was a nervous wreck,” Lyons recalled. “‘Cause here she is, the most hated woman in America. What if somebody recognizes her, you know?"
