Detective Who Hid Casey Anthony for Two Weeks Tells All
EXCLUSIVE: A retired detective has finally revealed how he helped “the world’s most hated woman” evade the media after her trial and why he believes she didn’t kill her daughter, Caylee.
The Lede

After countless news articles, books, and the currently-streaming docuseries Where the Truth Lies, one abiding mystery about accused child killer Casey Anthony remains: her whereabouts in the two weeks after the sensational not guilty verdict in 2011. The Daily Beast can now report that she was in a car with a retired NYPD detective, Jerry Lyons.

Key Details

  • The defense team gave Lyons urgent instructions. “'You gotta get her out of here'... They’re afraid that somebody’s gonna come out there.”
  • He drove as fast as he could without being stopped for speeding, which could have alerted the whole world to where she was.
  • “I was a nervous wreck,” Lyons recalled. “‘Cause here she is, the most hated woman in America. What if somebody recognizes her, you know?"
  • Lyons reveals more about the trip, including where they went and what she talked about in the link above.
