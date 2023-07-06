Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

‘JOYFUL WARRIORS’

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
DeSantis, Furries, and Trump Merch: I Went to the Moms for Liberty Summit
Conservative parents, Bible-thumpers, and atheist moles all gathered in Philly over the weekend to court GOP candidates and thunder against the woke.
·
·
·

The Lede

I clapped and whooped along with everyone else to avoid suspicion. My mission was to blend in and get the full experience of this ideological sisterhood, one that came with a swag bag holding a Trump air freshener, comic book on the Pilgrims’ journey aboard the Mayflower, and “awake not woke” sticker with a passage of scripture.

Key Details

  • The Momfest backlash had police and private security swarming every corner of the convention, including this particular reception at the Museum of the American Revolution.
  • Throughout the summit, once people asked where I was from and whether I was with a M4L chapter, they didn’t dig much further. Only one person, a fellow infiltrator, asked about my profession.
  • As I crossed the security fence, someone called, “Have fun tonight! Don’t quote Hitler!”
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories