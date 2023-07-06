‘JOYFUL WARRIORS’
DeSantis, Furries, and Trump Merch: I Went to the Moms for Liberty Summit
The Lede
I clapped and whooped along with everyone else to avoid suspicion. My mission was to blend in and get the full experience of this ideological sisterhood, one that came with a swag bag holding a Trump air freshener, comic book on the Pilgrims’ journey aboard the Mayflower, and “awake not woke” sticker with a passage of scripture.
Key Details
- The Momfest backlash had police and private security swarming every corner of the convention, including this particular reception at the Museum of the American Revolution.
- Throughout the summit, once people asked where I was from and whether I was with a M4L chapter, they didn’t dig much further. Only one person, a fellow infiltrator, asked about my profession.
- As I crossed the security fence, someone called, “Have fun tonight! Don’t quote Hitler!”