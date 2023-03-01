Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

interview

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Danny Pudi on Breaking Out of the Abed Box—and Jumping Back in for the ‘Community’ Movie
Danny Pudi discusses reuniting with Alison Brie in both “Somebody I Used to Know” and the “Community” movie, and “struggling” to find his way after their iconic sitcom ended.
· 454 reads

The Lede

In this episode of our The Last Laugh podcast, Danny Pudi traces his road from guest star on dramas like "The West Wing" and "ER," to his breakthrough role as the pop culture-obsessed Abed, to his charming reunion with "Community" co-star Alison Brie in her new rom-com. We also talk about the career challenges he faced after the sixth season of that cult hit sitcom, and how he’s feeling about the chance to inhabit the character once more when the movie finally starts shooting soon.

Key Details

  • A wide smile spreads across Pudi’s face when I ask him what it was like to reunite with Brie on the set of "Somebody I Used to Know." "You rarely get a chance to truly work with a friend that you’ve known for a long time, and I was just grateful.”
  • Pudi is equal parts “nervous” and “excited” to return to the character of Abed in the upcoming "Community" movie.
  • Read or listen to more from the interview at the link above.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories