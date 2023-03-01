interview
Danny Pudi on Breaking Out of the Abed Box—and Jumping Back in for the ‘Community’ Movie
The Lede
In this episode of our The Last Laugh podcast, Danny Pudi traces his road from guest star on dramas like "The West Wing" and "ER," to his breakthrough role as the pop culture-obsessed Abed, to his charming reunion with "Community" co-star Alison Brie in her new rom-com. We also talk about the career challenges he faced after the sixth season of that cult hit sitcom, and how he’s feeling about the chance to inhabit the character once more when the movie finally starts shooting soon.
Key Details
- A wide smile spreads across Pudi’s face when I ask him what it was like to reunite with Brie on the set of "Somebody I Used to Know." "You rarely get a chance to truly work with a friend that you’ve known for a long time, and I was just grateful.”
- Pudi is equal parts “nervous” and “excited” to return to the character of Abed in the upcoming "Community" movie.
