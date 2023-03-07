BOHO CHIC
Creating a ‘Nicotine-Stained’ Homage to the ’70s in ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’
The Lede
"Daisy Jones & The Six" drops us headfirst into the gritty and glamorous world of 1970s rock ’n’ roll. Out of a storm of drugs, cigarettes and booze comes the thrilling creation of musical masterpieces. The Daily Beast spoke to production designer Jessica Kender about her diligent approach to emulating the show’s time period and how the characters’ bohemian creativity echoes across "Daisy Jones’" set design.
Key Details
- To bring this sumptuous world to life on screen, Jessica Kender dedicated herself to authenticity, meticulously recreating the Sunset Strip of the ’70s and designing a full-scale ’70s rock tour, complete with historically accurate scaffolding and period lighting fixtures.
- "From a design standpoint, it’s everybody’s dream. I find that a lot of designers want to do stuff that is super period — you know, ’20s or ’40s — but for me, the ’70s is my dream period."