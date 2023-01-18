STEP ASIDE, GODZILLA
‘Cloverfield’ Is (Still) the Best Monster Movie Ever Made
If the original "Godzilla" was created as a way for Japan to grapple with the atrocities thrust onto the country in World War II, "Cloverfield" was the culmination of the collective American anxiety that bore into our consciousness when 9/11 made a new generation realize that safety was simply an illusion.
- If you’re a colossal monster movie nerd like myself, 1-18-08 is a hallowed date, and it has been since before "Cloverfield" even made its theatrical debut.
- "Cloverfield" didn’t just give American millennials our own iconic monster, predicated on cultural history and anxieties. It created an experience that has to be seen to be believed, a love story and monster movie rolled into one horrific package.
