EYE IN THE SKY
China’s Spy Balloon Isn’t as Low Tech as You Think
The Lede
A look at history shows that both the U.S. and China and pretty much any other country with geopolitical relevance have had long histories of using balloons in order to keep tabs on other nations—and occasionally, on their own citizens.
Key Details
- “U.S. balloons used for espionage made their debut during our Civil War and, before the advent of sophisticated satellite surveillance in the 1960s, [the U.S.] used balloons for recon, especially along military borders."
- Balloon usage lingered into the new millennium when the U.S. sent them into Iraq and Afghanistan to keep an eye on activities on the ground.
- Why? Simple: It’s cheaper.