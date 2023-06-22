Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

‘SUICIDE MISSION’

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Chilling Tales of Past Dives to Titanic Wreckage Keep Piling Up
Those who have boarded unregulated submersibles and trekked to the doomed ocean liner have described a litany of issues with their trips—foreshadowing this week’s tragedy.
·
·
·

The Lede

Nearly all former passengers spoke of electrical and communication failures—jarring issues that ex-passenger Mike Reiss described as a common occurrence on dives by OceanGate, the company that operates the missing submersible.

Key Details

  • “Every time they lost communication—that seems to be just something baked into the system," Reiss told ABC News. Reiss, the showrunner for The Simpsons, completed four tours with OceanGate, including one to the site of the Titanic.
  • Others echoed similar horror stories in their dive to the ocean’s bottom. Arthur Loibl, a wealthy German adventurist, said he was “incredibly lucky” to survive his dive on Titan back in 2021.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories