‘SUICIDE MISSION’
Chilling Tales of Past Dives to Titanic Wreckage Keep Piling Up
The Lede
Nearly all former passengers spoke of electrical and communication failures—jarring issues that ex-passenger Mike Reiss described as a common occurrence on dives by OceanGate, the company that operates the missing submersible.
Key Details
- “Every time they lost communication—that seems to be just something baked into the system," Reiss told ABC News. Reiss, the showrunner for The Simpsons, completed four tours with OceanGate, including one to the site of the Titanic.
- Others echoed similar horror stories in their dive to the ocean’s bottom. Arthur Loibl, a wealthy German adventurist, said he was “incredibly lucky” to survive his dive on Titan back in 2021.