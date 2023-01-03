Interview
Chelsea Handler Is Sick of Male Late-Night Hosts Speaking for Her
The Lede
Chelsea Handler knows exactly what she wants. After an eventful 2022 that included a celebrated guest-hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the release in December of her latest Netflix special Revolution, the comedian is gearing up for an even bigger 2023.
Key Details
- Handler is set to guest-host The Daily Show in February and, as she readily admits in her return to the The Last Laugh podcast, she is actively pursuing that chair on a permanent basis.
- She also weighs in on Kanye West and Dave Chappelle’s “hurtful” antisemitism and recalls the time she narrowly escaped an unwanted sexual advance from her one-time comedy hero Bill Cosby.
- Check out an excerpt from the conversation at the link above.