Chelsea Handler Is Sick of Male Late-Night Hosts Speaking for Her
The comedian talks about reaching the peak of her stand-up powers in her new Netflix special “Revolution” and why she feels more ready than ever for a return to late-night.
The Lede

Chelsea Handler knows exactly what she wants. After an eventful 2022 that included a celebrated guest-hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the release in December of her latest Netflix special Revolution, the comedian is gearing up for an even bigger 2023.

Key Details

  • Handler is set to guest-host The Daily Show in February and, as she readily admits in her return to the The Last Laugh podcast, she is actively pursuing that chair on a permanent basis.
  • She also weighs in on Kanye West and Dave Chappelle’s “hurtful” antisemitism and recalls the time she narrowly escaped an unwanted sexual advance from her one-time comedy hero Bill Cosby.
  • Check out an excerpt from the conversation at the link above.
