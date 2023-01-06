NOT THIS AGAIN
Billy Bush Caught Making Crude Sex Joke About Kendall Jenner on Hot Mic
The Lede
More than six years after his career was derailed by his involvement in Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tapes, "Extra" anchor Billy Bush has been caught in another hot mic moment making crass and sexually demeaning remarks.
Key Details
- This time, he was heard making crass and sexually demeaning remarks about Kendall Jenner.
- In a video clip, provided exclusively to The Daily Beast, Bush joked on-set about Jenner’s “Toy Story”-inspired Halloween costume and her attractiveness in the outfit.
- “Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies,” Bush said during the Oct. 31 taping of “Extra.”