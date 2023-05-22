OOPS!
Berkeley’s $220M Mistake Exposed in Massive Deal With China
The Lede
U.C. Berkeley has failed to disclose to the U.S. government massive Chinese state funding for a highly sensitive $240 million joint tech venture in China that has been running for the last eight years.
Key Details
- The university has not registered with the government that it received financial support from the city of Shenzhen for a project inside China, which also included partnerships with companies that have since been sanctioned by the U.S. or accused of complicity in human rights abuses.
- Berkeley’s ties to the Chinese government and companies are sure to raise eyebrows in Washington, where policymakers are increasingly concerned about the outflow of tech to China, especially those with military applications.