TAKE US TO YOUR LEADER
Are We Finally Ready to Admit UFOs Are Alien Visitors?
The Lede
The U.S. seems to be going through a veritable UFO craze in recent years. Not only is the public at large and government taking these issues more seriously, but even academics are beginning to admit that they too want to know if the truth is out there. It all begs the question: Is all of this just more conspiracy theory nonsense—or are we starting to really see proof that we’re not alone in the universe?
Key Details
- Now, more than ever, it seems as though the public is primed for stories of flying saucers and beings from another planet.
- In the wake of seemingly unending existential threats such as the pandemic, the Russian-Ukraine war, and climate disasters, things like aliens all of a sudden don’t seem that crazy.
- But unless definitive proof comes out—perhaps with actual materials gathered from alien spaceships by the U.S. government—then we’ll still be asking whether or not the truth is out there.