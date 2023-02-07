SPEAKING UP
Anthony Rapp: I Hope Kevin Spacey Faces Justice in U.K.
The Lede
After his “brutal” court battle with Kevin Spacey, 'Rent' star Anthony Rapp speaks candidly to the Daily Beast about supporting Spacey’s U.K. accusers, his “rage” at Spacey’s “despicable” lawyers, his growing family and more.
Key Details
- Amid the intensity of his $40M civil lawsuit against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Rapp was concealing a happy secret--he and his partner were expecting a baby.
- On Spacey's upcoming U.K. trial: “I hope justice will be served because it’s no small thing that they are willing to put themselves through this for the sake of truth and justice."
- Rapp remains angry at how Spacey’s legal team conducted themselves.
