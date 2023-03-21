Popular
Anthony Fauci: Rightwingers Who Want Him Killed Have ‘No Noble End Goal’
Ahead of the PBS documentary “American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci,” the famed physician talks to The Daily Beast about Biden, Trump, and where we are now in the battle against COVID.
The Lede

Ahead of "American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci’s" PBS premiere, we spoke with Fauci about the relief he felt when the Biden administration took over, his frustration with the echo chamber of anti-science and anti-vaccine activists who pose a risk to public health, what it was like to be confronted with the extent of the violent threats against him, and his assessment of where we are now in the battle against COVID.

Key Details

  • The dissonance between being hailed as “America’s most trusted doctor” and enduring vocal threats on his life is “a little bit disarming,” Fauci says.
  • “The one good thing is that, by my estimate—and I think it’s a reasonably accurate estimate—I think the people who care about me and admire the things I’ve done, compared to the people that want to kill me, it’s about a 9-to-1 ratio. The only trouble is that people that want to kill me are very loud about it and very repetitive about it.”
