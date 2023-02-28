Popular
SUPERORGANISM

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Writer Doesn’t Care If You Hated the Movie
After the historically bad box office numbers for “Quantumania,” Marvel’s newest screenwriter found himself feeling deflated—until he discovered a beautiful way to shake it off.
· 306 reads

The Lede

“To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise,” Jeff Loveness told The Daily Beast in an interview, a week after Quantumania’s release. “I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, ‘What the …?’”

Key Details

  • But there’s something funny about review scores and box office grosses: They each tell their own side of the story. And as any moviegoer knows, rarely is any drama so black and white.
  • “I went to [a showing]” of the movie after the reviews were in and the movie was out... And an audience was laughing"
  • “I’m like, ‘Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I’m right! MODOK is great!’”
