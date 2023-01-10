DRAMA KING
All Prince Harry’s Memoir Revelations ‘Spare’ No One, Including Himself
The Lede
Prince Harry opens his memoir, "Spare," with a quote from Faulkner: “The past is never dead. It’s not even passed.” However he admits, just a few pages in, that he discovered it “on brainyquote.com.” What follows is a rollercoaster ride of revelations and relentless royal dish.
Key Details
- The book begins as it means to go on: a blunt indictment of what Harry sees as his inherently lower position within the royal family that has impacted every part of his life.
- His hatred of the media is the primary theme of the book, alongside the dysfunction of his own family, and his fractured relations with his father and brother.
- "She wasn’t my mother, and I wasn’t her biggest hurdle. In other words, I wasn’t the Heir.”
- Read more about the revelations at the link above.