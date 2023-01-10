Popular
All Prince Harry’s Memoir Revelations ‘Spare’ No One, Including Himself
After the hype and leaks, “Spare” was published Monday night. Harry’s revelations of family feuding, drugs, sex, scandal, media enmity, grief, tragedy, and love are eye-popping.
The Lede

Prince Harry opens his memoir, "Spare," with a quote from Faulkner: “The past is never dead. It’s not even passed.” However he admits, just a few pages in, that he discovered it “on brainyquote.com.” What follows is a rollercoaster ride of revelations and relentless royal dish.

Key Details

  • The book begins as it means to go on: a blunt indictment of what Harry sees as his inherently lower position within the royal family that has impacted every part of his life.
  • His hatred of the media is the primary theme of the book, alongside the dysfunction of his own family, and his fractured relations with his father and brother.
  • "She wasn’t my mother, and I wasn’t her biggest hurdle. In other words, I wasn’t the Heir.”
  • Read more about the revelations at the link above.
