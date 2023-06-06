Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

Interview

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
Alan Ruck Asked ‘Succession’ To Kill Off Connor. He’s ‘So Glad’ They Didn’t Listen
The actor reflects on four seasons of Connor Roy, from the time he asked “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong to kill off his character to finally becoming more than Cameron Frye.
·
·
·

The Lede

In this episode of our "The Last Laugh" podcast, Alan Ruck shares his thoughts on the end of Succession, including what lies ahead for Connor and Willa’s marriage, the story behind filming that “virtual dinner” with Brian Cox, and why creator Jesse Armstrong made the right decision to quit while he was ahead. The actor also reveals why he asked for his character to be killed off in season two and how the role he was waiting his entire career for has altered his professional legacy.

Key Details

  • For the first 30 years of his career, Alan Ruck was sure he would always be remembered as Ferris Bueller’s sad best friend. Then "Succession" came along and changed everything.
  • Ruck has heard the online theory that Cameron Frye and Connor Roy are somehow the same person. And he understands the connection: “Two messed-up sons of very wealthy fathers, all the privileges, none of the love.”
  • Read more from the interview or listen to the podcast at the link above.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories