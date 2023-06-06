Interview
Alan Ruck Asked ‘Succession’ To Kill Off Connor. He’s ‘So Glad’ They Didn’t Listen
The Lede
In this episode of our "The Last Laugh" podcast, Alan Ruck shares his thoughts on the end of Succession, including what lies ahead for Connor and Willa’s marriage, the story behind filming that “virtual dinner” with Brian Cox, and why creator Jesse Armstrong made the right decision to quit while he was ahead. The actor also reveals why he asked for his character to be killed off in season two and how the role he was waiting his entire career for has altered his professional legacy.
Key Details
- For the first 30 years of his career, Alan Ruck was sure he would always be remembered as Ferris Bueller’s sad best friend. Then "Succession" came along and changed everything.
- Ruck has heard the online theory that Cameron Frye and Connor Roy are somehow the same person. And he understands the connection: “Two messed-up sons of very wealthy fathers, all the privileges, none of the love.”
