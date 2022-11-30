Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

METAL AF

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
A Supermassive Black Hole Shot a Jet at the Speed of Light Towards Earth
It’s an “extremely rare phenomenon” that sheds light on black hole mysteries.
· 582 reads

The Lede

In a paper published in the journals Nature and Nature Astronomy, researchers reported detecting a supermassive black hole swallowing a star roughly 12.4 billion light years away in an event dubbed AT2022cmc. The TDE unleashed a jet of energy that was so bright and massive that it was observable using optical telescopes.

Key Details

  • The study’s authors now say that the event gave them insights into how supermassive black holes form—and also into what our universe looked like when it was young.
  • “The luminous jet of material was launched almost at the speed of light and the jet was pointing in our direction,” Igon Andreoni told the Daily Beast.
  • The researchers now plan to build off of the research using newer telescopes.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Daily Beast Stories