METAL AF
A Supermassive Black Hole Shot a Jet at the Speed of Light Towards Earth
The Lede
In a paper published in the journals Nature and Nature Astronomy, researchers reported detecting a supermassive black hole swallowing a star roughly 12.4 billion light years away in an event dubbed AT2022cmc. The TDE unleashed a jet of energy that was so bright and massive that it was observable using optical telescopes.
Key Details
- The study’s authors now say that the event gave them insights into how supermassive black holes form—and also into what our universe looked like when it was young.
- “The luminous jet of material was launched almost at the speed of light and the jet was pointing in our direction,” Igon Andreoni told the Daily Beast.
- The researchers now plan to build off of the research using newer telescopes.