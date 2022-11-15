OUTTA THIS WORLD
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The Lede
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.
Key Details
- In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth.
- The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation, despite the vast differences between the two planets.
- The researchers note that future studies could build off of their findings by comparing cloud formations on Earth with those on Mars as well as Venus.