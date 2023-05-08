PUBLISH OR PERISH
A Doctor Published Several Research Papers With Breakneck Speed. ChatGPT Wrote Them All
The Lede
Since the release of ChatGPT, academics and researchers like radiologist Som Biswas have been using large language models (LLMs) as a tool to help them with their own writing and research process—and occasionally, generating papers out of whole cloth using the bots. While they’ve been helpful in this way, they’ve also created a sea change in the scientific community that has many experts worried about the erosion of credibility in academic publishing.
Key Details
- “Those two things linked up in my brain: If ChatGPT can be used to write stories and jokes, why not use it for research or publication for serious articles?”
- Since his first article, Biswas has used OpenAI’s chatbot to write at least 16 papers in four months, and published five articles in four different journals.
- As he told The Daily Beast, Biswas wants to be an evangelist for a piece of emerging technology that he believes is going to change the way all researchers do their work forever.