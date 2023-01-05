Popular
A College Kid Built an App That Sniffs Out Text Penned by AI
“Humans deserve to know when the writing isn’t human.”
The Lede

A 22-year-old senior at Princeton spent his winter break in his local coffee shop creating GPTZero, an app that he claimed would be able to “quickly and efficiently” tell if an essay was written by a human or by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. When he uploaded it to the app creating and hosting platform Streamlit, he didn’t expect it to get that much attention.

Key Details

  • When OpenAI released ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022, it unleashed a digital Pandora’s Box on the world.
  • Even though he is on the cusp of graduating, Edward Tian decided to spend his winter break building a tool that could help people find out whether or not a piece of writing was likely written by a bot.
  • “I was expecting, at most, a few dozen people trying out the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “Suddenly, it was crazy in usership with over 2000 people signing up for the beta in a few hours.”
