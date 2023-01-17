ARTIFICIAL UNINTELLIGENCE
A Chatbot Could Never Write This Article. Here’s Why.
The Lede
So you’re probably freaking out about ChatGPT—which is understandable. Since its release last year from artificial intelligence lab OpenAI, it’s created a firestorm of discourse about how these large language models will be a kind of universal disruptor, capable of doing everything from writing essays for students, pumping out SEO articles for publications, and even dethroning Google as the world’s most popular search engine.
Key Details
- It’s easy to look at a powerful chatbot like ChatGPT and automatically assume it’s going to upend everything.
- Hell, it very well might—but right now, people are blowing the capabilities of the chatbot completely out of proportion.
- If the way we teach students to write is so simple that a bot can learn it, maybe it’s not actually a good way to write.