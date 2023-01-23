Popular
“essentially, a coup”

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
A 23-Year-Old Mayor Tried Trump’s Stolen Election Playbook. Only It Worked.
“I’ve... seldom seen a political takeover that was this sleazy, and yet this well-orchestrated,” one local columnist wrote.
· 1.1k reads

The Lede

A small Kansas town is reeling after a baby-faced 23-year-old manipulated procedural technicalities to reinstall himself as mayor in one night, seemingly taking a page from the playbook used by former President Donald Trump after he was voted out of office. Only, this time, it worked.

Key Details

  • Goddard, a Wichita suburb, isn’t going to influence policy shifts on a national scale, the strategy used by Hunter Larkin could serve as a stark warning of what’s possible elsewhere.
  • The vote for an open council seat ended in a tie, but then “everything kind of went haywire.”
  • “Hunter said ‘we’re tired of being run by unelected bureaucrats,’ but I’m like, ‘Well, you’re kind of unelected.’ He was elected as a council member, no one voted him in as mayor [either time].”
