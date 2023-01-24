Popular
The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast via thedailybeast.com
18 Biggest Oscar Nomination Snubs and Surprises
It was a morning to celebrate and to rage! Here’s our rundown of major shockers.
· 332 reads

The Lede

Tuesday morning marked the return of Hollywood’s most hallowed tradition: waking up hours before the sun rises on the west coast and screaming into a pillow following the announcement of the Academy Awards nominations.

Key Details

  • Yet as we assembled our reaction to this year’s list, we came away with the biggest surprise of all: All things considered, the nominees aren’t that bad!
  • But that’s a statement made with dozens of caveats, of course.
  • See our full rundown of the biggest talking points, snubs, and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations at the link above.
