TIME TO VENT

Fifteen Biggest Emmy Snubs And Surprises: 'Jury Duty,' Harrison Ford And More
It's time for the annual squealing with glee and screaming into a pillow, as we round up this year’s most shocking, delightful and enraging nominees.
The Lede

Whether you had a hand in creating this year’s Emmy hopeful or are a fan combing through the nominations at home, there are ample reasons to squeal with delight and, alternately, scream into a pillow over this year’s choices. We rounded up the 15 biggest snubs and surprises.

Key Details

  • If you were an actor on an HBO series, chances are endorphins were high this morning, as "Succession," "The Last of Us" and "The White Lotus" led this year’s nominations with 27, 24 and 23 nods apiece.
  • Joining predicted awards juggernauts is "Jury Duty," the word-of-mouth sensation from obscure streaming platform Freevee.
  • "Shrinking" stars Jason Segel and Jessica Williams both scored acting mentions, but Harrison Ford did not, despite being the cast member presumed to be guaranteed a nomination.
