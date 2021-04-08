FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS
What Happened To Facebook's Failed Cryptocurrency Libra?
Submitted by Adwait via businessinsider.com
The LedeAlthough Facebook projected that Libra would be the next big thing, especially given the platform's massive user base, Libra never got off the ground. With its past failures swept under the rug, Facebook has given Libra a new name — Diem — and one industry executive believes it could launch this summer.
Key Details
- The project attracted heavy scrutiny from regulators and central banks who worried it could diminish countries' control over money.
- After numerous business partners exited the project and key executives left, Facebook changed Libra's name to Diem, but it has yet to launch.
- Despite Libra's failure to launch, Facebook's foray into the crypto market forced China to fast-track its own national digital currency and the US to take cryptocurrencies a bit more seriously.