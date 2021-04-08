Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Bitcoin Science Photos Design Digg Features
4286 members

Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS

Submitted by Adwait via businessinsider.com

Facebook's attempt at a digital currency, announced in June 2019, failed spectacularly. Can the social network giant relaunch it amid a cryptocurrency boom?

The Lede

Although Facebook projected that Libra would be the next big thing, especially given the platform's massive user base, Libra never got off the ground. With its past failures swept under the rug, Facebook has given Libra a new name — Diem — and one industry executive believes it could launch this summer.

Key Details

  • The project attracted heavy scrutiny from regulators and central banks who worried it could diminish countries' control over money.
  • After numerous business partners exited the project and key executives left, Facebook changed Libra's name to Diem, but it has yet to launch.
  • Despite Libra's failure to launch, Facebook's foray into the crypto market forced China to fast-track its own national digital currency and the US to take cryptocurrencies a bit more seriously.