Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

ZOOM OUT

Submitted by Molly Bradley via techradar.com

Zoom May Still Be Recording You After You Turn It Off
If you're using a Mac, Zoom's microphone may keep recording even if you aren't using Zoom. The company issued a fix in an update last year, but the problem is still happening.

The Lede

Zoom users on Apple computers got a shock when they realized their microphones were still recording them after installing macOS Monterey in October 2021. At the end of December, Zoom released an update — Zoom version 5.9.1 (3506) — to fix the bug, but users are still seeing the same thing happen.

Key Details

  • Apple's devices have visual signals when apps use the device's microphone or camera — an orange dot in the menu bar for the mic, a green dot for the camera — which users noticed that even when they weren't on a call, these dots would still appear.
  • After Zoom's December update, one user said, "I've just noticed the orange dot again, and when I quit Zoom, Timing.app told me that I'd apparently been on a 2 hour Zoom call."

Comments

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: