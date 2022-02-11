ZOOM OUT
Zoom May Still Be Recording You After You Turn It Off
Molly Bradley via techradar.com
The Lede
Zoom users on Apple computers got a shock when they realized their microphones were still recording them after installing macOS Monterey in October 2021. At the end of December, Zoom released an update — Zoom version 5.9.1 (3506) — to fix the bug, but users are still seeing the same thing happen.
Key Details
- Apple's devices have visual signals when apps use the device's microphone or camera — an orange dot in the menu bar for the mic, a green dot for the camera — which users noticed that even when they weren't on a call, these dots would still appear.
- After Zoom's December update, one user said, "I've just noticed the orange dot again, and when I quit Zoom, Timing.app told me that I'd apparently been on a 2 hour Zoom call."
