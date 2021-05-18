Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
4584 members

Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

FACE THE MUSIC

Submitted by Molly Bradley via myfox8.com

A TikTok user shared a video of an iPhone snapping infrared images of its user's face every five to 10 seconds. Why does it do this?

The Lede

Though the notion of your phone taking pictures of you without your knowledge seems shady, Apple's website says it's an aspect of the phone that allows it to tailor Face ID and your Animoji to your face.

Key Details

  • Apple says this is part of the "TrueDepth IR camera," which contains an infrared (IR) camera and an infrared emitter.
  • When your phone detects your face, it emits 30,000 infrared dots that generate a map of your face to capture 3D motion data.
  • The Apple devices that do this are the iPhone X and later models, and iPad Pro models that contain the A12X bionic chip.