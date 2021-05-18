FACE THE MUSIC
Your iPhone Is Taking Infrared Photos Of Your Face All The Time
Submitted by Molly Bradley via myfox8.com
The LedeThough the notion of your phone taking pictures of you without your knowledge seems shady, Apple's website says it's an aspect of the phone that allows it to tailor Face ID and your Animoji to your face.
Key Details
- Apple says this is part of the "TrueDepth IR camera," which contains an infrared (IR) camera and an infrared emitter.
- When your phone detects your face, it emits 30,000 infrared dots that generate a map of your face to capture 3D motion data.
- The Apple devices that do this are the iPhone X and later models, and iPad Pro models that contain the A12X bionic chip.