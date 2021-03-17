4110 members
YouTuber David Dobrik Parts Ways With Disposable Camera App Amidst Controversy
The LedeYouTuber and Dispo co-founder David Dobrik, 24, is no longer associated with the photo-sharing app, the company said Monday. Dobrik came under heavy scrutiny from advertisers and fans this month after a woman accused a former Vlog Squad team member of sexually assaulting her in 2018.
Key Details
