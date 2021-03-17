67
RETROACTIVE ACCOUNTABILITY

Submitted by Adwait
One of the women featured in a 2018 vlog said a former member of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad engaged in sexual activity with her while she was too drunk to consent.

The Lede

YouTuber and Dispo co-founder David Dobrik, 24, is no longer associated with the photo-sharing app, the company said Monday. Dobrik came under heavy scrutiny from advertisers and fans this month after a woman accused a former Vlog Squad team member of sexually assaulting her in 2018.

Key Details

  • The woman, who was 20 at the time, said Dobrik's Vlog Squad supplied underage women, including herself, with alcohol and that a member sexually assaulted her while she was inebriated.
  • Since then, VC firm Spark Capital pulled the plug on its investment in Dispo and "made the decision to sever all ties with the company."
  • Dobrik has also lost other big sponsors including HelloFresh and Dollar Shave Club. His main YouTube channel dropped 100,000 subscribers after the allegations were made public.

