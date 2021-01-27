Other articles and videos you might like

ON BORROWED TIME

Submitted by Digg Editors
Illegal loan apps operating in the Google Play store have been harassing and publicly shaming Indian borrowers.
DAVID AND GOLIATH

Submitted by Adwait
Ostensibly, these actions were done to save small investors from themselves. But is that what's really going on? Or do Wall Street titans just not like it when regular people use tactics normally reserved for "experts" to make money?