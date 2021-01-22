65
AN APPLE A DAY KEEPS HACKERS AWAY

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Apple patched three exploits it believes hackers were actively using to break into iPhones and iPads.

The Lede

Apple's iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates patch three bugs that the company says "may have been actively exploited."

Key Details

  • Two of the bugs allowed hackers to implement code remotely; another permitted an app to initiate privilege escalation.
  • An anonymous researcher reported the vulnerabilities to Apple.
  • Update your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download/Install.

+ digg
+ digg
