Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
4778 members

Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

Why you Should Protect Your cell Phone Number and how to do it

Your Phone# is Your ID

Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com

If someone steals your phone number, they become you.

The Lede

“Port out scams” are huge for the entire telco industry in which a criminal impersonates you and moves your current phone number to another cellular carrier (Via phone scamming or social engineering in general). This process is known as “porting” and is intended to allow you to keep your phone number when you switch to a new cellular carrier. Any text messages and calls to your phone number are then sent to their phone instead of yours.

Key Details

  • Once the phone number activates on an attacker’s SIM card, the hacker can send and receive SMS messages and make calls as if they were the person they just hacked — they become you at that moment.
  • The hacker can use an electronic scanner to detect the electronic identification number of the SIM card.
  • Similar to applying two-factor authentication to online accounts, you can add a secondary security code to your cell phone account, too. You can either call up customer services or do it online.