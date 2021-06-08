Your Phone# is Your ID
Why you Should Protect Your cell Phone Number and how to do it
Submitted by Ellen Stevens via hackernoon.com
The Lede
“Port out scams” are huge for the entire telco industry in which a criminal impersonates you and moves your current phone number to another cellular carrier (Via phone scamming or social engineering in general). This process is known as “porting” and is intended to allow you to keep your phone number when you switch to a new cellular carrier. Any text messages and calls to your phone number are then sent to their phone instead of yours.
Key Details
- Once the phone number activates on an attacker’s SIM card, the hacker can send and receive SMS messages and make calls as if they were the person they just hacked — they become you at that moment.
- The hacker can use an electronic scanner to detect the electronic identification number of the SIM card.
- Similar to applying two-factor authentication to online accounts, you can add a secondary security code to your cell phone account, too. You can either call up customer services or do it online.