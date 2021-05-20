Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Betting big on the electric vehicle market, Ford just unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an electric version of its F-Series truck line. Here's why it's poised for market domination.

The Lede

Entering a niche segment of the EV market (i.e. trucks), Ford's new F-150 Lightning holds a key advantage over competitors: its entry price point of $39,974 makes it more affordable than both the all-wheel drive Tesla Cybertruck ($49,900) or the Rivian R1T ($67,500). "Our customers told us that they want something modern and advanced, but did not want their truck to look like a doorstop or a spaceship," said the vehicle's marketing manager Jasen Turnbull.

Key Details

  • The F-150 Lightning can run around 300 miles on a single charge, carry up to 2K lbs., and tow up to 10K lbs. It also offers instant acceleration and a huge front trunk.
  • The Lightning is still a long way out from hitting the road. Reservations can be made for $100 and deliveries are expected to roll out in Spring 2022.