THE FEAR OF DISRUPTION

Submitted by Adwait
The country's stance would seem to put it on the wrong side of market trends. But with its huge investment in gasoline-electric hybrids, it has big reasons to proceed slowly.

The Lede

Japan is the world's foremost market for gasoline-electric hybrids, leading some to fear it will miss out on the all-electric car boom. Japanese carmakers will cease production of gasoline-only cars by 2035, but many have doubts about the short- and medium-term benefits of electric cars on the environment and profitability.

Key Details

  • Electric vehicles account for less than 3% of global car sales — a low figure that owes to their high production costs and limited driving range.
  • Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s president, opposes a hard pivot to all-electric cars, doubting commercial success and questioning their environmental impact given that electricity is produced via fossil fuels.
  • Tesla is the electric car market leader, while other manufacturers like GM and Volvo have promised to go all-electric within the next 10 to 15 years.

