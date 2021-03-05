3876 members
Why Japan Is Holding Back As The World Rushes Toward Electric Cars
The LedeJapan is the world's foremost market for gasoline-electric hybrids, leading some to fear it will miss out on the all-electric car boom. Japanese carmakers will cease production of gasoline-only cars by 2035, but many have doubts about the short- and medium-term benefits of electric cars on the environment and profitability.
