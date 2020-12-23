10
HE WAS THE BLUEPRINT

Submitted by Adwait
The Alibaba chief paid for pushing back against Beijing. But the shift in attitude also speaks to a growing wealth gap and diminished opportunities for the young.

The Lede

Jack Ma's story was the Chinese dream but recently he has been called a "villain," an "evil capitalist" and a "bloodsucking ghost." The fall of Ma's image is tied to the Chinese government's growing criticism of his business empire and dissatisfaction from many young college graduates who now face an uphill battle against disappearing opportunities and a large wealth gap.

Key Details

  • Ma recently publicly accused China's banks of behaving like "pawnshops" for blocking Ant Group's initial public offering.
  • China has more billionaires that the United States and India combined but about 600 million people earn less than $150 a month.
  • Alibaba and competitor Tencent control vast amounts of public data — much larger than Google, Facebook and other US companies — and have helped authorities track people down.

