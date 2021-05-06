UNDER APP AND KEY
Why Authenticator Apps Are Better For Online Security Than 2FA
The LedeText-based 2FA can be vulnerable if hackers gain access to your phone numbers. Authenticator apps, on the other hand, are more secure because codes appear on the app, instead of via a text message, and the code changes every 30 seconds, making it harder for hackers to access.
Key Details
- SIMjacking or SIM swapping is a common hacking technique in which criminals gain control of your SIM to then exploit the 2FA system. In 2019, Jack Dorsey's Twitter account was famously hacked with this method.
- Pick an authenticator app from trusted sources, like Google or Microsoft, and do your research before committing to anyone.
- Once your app is set up make sure you remove the phone number associated with your accounts and disable text-based 2FA.