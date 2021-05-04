Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
4405 members

Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

ELECTRIC SLIDE

Submitted by James Crugnale via thehill.com

Those ditching their electric cars cite the inconvenience of charging them as a primary reason for switching back to gas-powered vehicles.

The Lede

A UC Davis study of 4,000 households found that nearly a fifth of electric car owners went back to gas-powered vehicles, though people were more likely to ditch plug-in hybrid electric vehicles than fully electric ones.

Key Details

  • Charging was found to be the biggest point of dissatisfaction among EV owners. Many homes are not equipped for 240-volt charging.
  • Women EV owners were found to go back to gas-powered vehicles at a higher rate than men.
  • Among EV owners, Tesla owners were the least likely to return to driving gas-powered cars.