ELECTRIC SLIDE
Why 1 In 5 Electric Car Owners Switch Back To Gas-Powered Vehicles
Submitted by James Crugnale via thehill.com
The LedeA UC Davis study of 4,000 households found that nearly a fifth of electric car owners went back to gas-powered vehicles, though people were more likely to ditch plug-in hybrid electric vehicles than fully electric ones.
Key Details
- Charging was found to be the biggest point of dissatisfaction among EV owners. Many homes are not equipped for 240-volt charging.
- Women EV owners were found to go back to gas-powered vehicles at a higher rate than men.
- Among EV owners, Tesla owners were the least likely to return to driving gas-powered cars.