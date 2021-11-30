MORE THAN A DECADE IN THE MAKING
Who Is Parag Agrawal, The Newly Minted Twitter CEO?
Parag Agrawal is a former engineer and Chief Technology Officer at Twitter who became Twitter CEO when Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday November 29. Agrawal began working at the bird app in October, 2011, and was christened Twitter's first "Distinguished Engineer" before becoming CTO in October 2017. Dorsey has so far been the longest-serving executive at Twitter.
- Agrawal's initial focus at Twitter was product, and after becoming CTO in October, 2017, he's been at the helm dealing with big problems like security and password issues.
- He has also overseen Bluesky, Twitter's decentralization initiative.
- Agrawal is Twitter's fourth CEO, following in the footsteps of Jack Dorsey (2006-08, 2015-21), Evan Williams (co-founder, CEO from 2008-10), Dick Costolo (former COO, CEO from 2010-15).
