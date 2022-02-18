THE BIG BOTTLENECK
How Spotify Ended Up Spending Millions On A Bunch Of Shows They Never Made
Podcasts from film director Ava DuVernay's production company Array, the Sussexes (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) and a Batman drama from David Goyer and Warner Bros. were among some high-profile projects announced by Spotify over a year ago, but none have come to fruition or shown any semblance of progress since. A person with knowledge about Spotify's podcasts told Insider that the scene resembled a "sh*t show."
- Sources told Insider that Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer, oversees much of the green-lighting process and "is slow to get stuff made" as things start moving.
- After signing deals with Spotify, Ava Duvernay, the Duplass brothers and other creators have since parted ways with the company.
- Spotify has had success with their high-profile exclusives like "The Joe Rogan Experience" (whose deal is worth an estimated $200M, per the New York Times) and "Call Her Daddy."
Pop Culture Has Fallen Out Of Love With The Nuclear Family
Was organizing our society around the nuclear family actually a terrible idea? From "Euphoria" to "Succession" to "The Real Housewives," TV might be suggesting as much.
