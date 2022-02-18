Trending
How Spotify Ended Up Spending Millions On A Bunch Of Shows They Never Made
Spotify had plans for podcasts with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Jordan Peele and a bunch of others, but a year later they've made zero progress.

Podcasts from film director Ava DuVernay's production company Array, the Sussexes (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) and a Batman drama from David Goyer and Warner Bros. were among some high-profile projects announced by Spotify over a year ago, but none have come to fruition or shown any semblance of progress since. A person with knowledge about Spotify's podcasts told Insider that the scene resembled a "sh*t show."

  • Sources told Insider that Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer, oversees much of the green-lighting process and "is slow to get stuff made" as things start moving.
  • After signing deals with Spotify, Ava Duvernay, the Duplass brothers and other creators have since parted ways with the company.
  • Spotify has had success with their high-profile exclusives like "The Joe Rogan Experience" (whose deal is worth an estimated $200M, per the New York Times) and "Call Her Daddy."

